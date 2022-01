CHICAGO (CBS) — You’re about to leave for a trip, but you start feeling sick. Whether you have COVID-19 or suspect you may have it, you now have to cancel your hotel stay. But what happens if you’re past the refund deadline? CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas got advice from a travel expert. Michael Decman didn’t strike out, but he did get thrown a curveball. “I went dateless to the Cubs game. It was fun,” he said. He was supposed to attend the game with a friend visiting from Washington, D.C. “The day of her flight she came down with COVID and obviously couldn’t travel,”...

