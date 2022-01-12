Memphis 901 FC adds new face to 2022 roster

Memphis 901 FC’s 2022 roster continues to take shape as the club announced Tuesday that it had acquired midfielder Aaron Molloy via transfer.

The Irishman is the first new player signed for the upcoming season and will help bolster a midfield that includes returnees Leston Paul and Laurent Kissiedou. Central defenders Zach Carroll and Niall Logue are also under contract for the team’s fourth season at AutoZone Park.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Memphis 901 family,” Molloy said in a statement Tuesday, which also was his 25th birthday. “I can’t wait to meet the fans, players and staff as well as experience the city.”

Lauded by Memphis coach Ben Pirmann as one of the top midfielders in USL League One, the level below the Championship, Molloy arrives after a fine season with Forward Madison FC in Wisconsin. In 27 appearances, he scored four goals and assisted on three, and completed a league-best 1,615 of 1,874 passes (86.2%).

“Aaron has incredible determination and his selfless work ethic will fit perfectly within our system,” Pirmann said. “He has the ability to be a rugged midfielder but clearly has the class to score great goals while setting up plays for his teammates. We hope that he can progress to be one of the best midfielders in this league.”

A native of Dublin, Molloy was a college standout at Penn State. As a senior, he scored 14 goals and was named Big Ten midfielder of the year in 2019, was second-team All-American and was a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

He was taken by Portland with the 16th pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft and made 15 appearances for the Timbers’ reserve team in the Championship that year. Prior to coming to the United States, he played for Drogheda United in the Irish first division.