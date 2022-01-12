School Closures in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rise of COVID-19 cases in the Concho Valley is making an impact on several schools throughout the area. Below is a list of when schools will be closed and when they will reopen.

(We will keep this page updated as we learn of new closings. Check back for further updates.)

School Districts partially closed:

San Angelo ISD (9th grade through 12th grade ONLY):

Closed Friday, January 14th due to staffing shortages Schools affected: Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, Lake View High School, PAYS, and Carver. Staff to report for work and to be available for students online. Students encouraged to log into Schoology to complete assignments and to complete tutoring online. Extracurricular activities and athletic schedules will be communicated by coaches and sponsors.

High school campuses to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18th

According to San Angelo ISD, “ This update does not impact elementary or middle school students who will continue to have in-person instruction as regularly scheduled. ”

Schools that will be closed

Brady ISD:

Closed Thursday, January 13th through Friday, January 14th

Reopens Tuesday, January 18th

Crockett County Consolidated Common School District – Ozona

Closed Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th

Reopens Monday, January 17th

Reagan County ISD :

Closed Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th

Reopens on Monday, January 17th

Schleicher County ISD :

Closed Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th

Reopens Monday, January 17th

TLCA San Angelo:

Early release on Thursday, January 13th (Students and Staff to follow normal early-release schedules)

Closed Friday, January 14th

Reopens Monday, January 18th

Water Valley ISD :

Closed Friday, January 14th

Schools using Virtual Learning

Howard College :

Howard College to begin the spring semester with two weeks of online learning.

