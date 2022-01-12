ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the story: Parent-teacher e-mail sparks district investigation

By Chris McKee
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a private email exchange between an Albuquerque Public Schools student’s parent and a teacher turned into a district investigation after a non-employee of the district related to the teacher responded. A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation outlines how it happened and how the district responded.

“Suck it up buttercup!” APS teacher’s daughter responds to parent email

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently discussed the story at length with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee in an investigative conversation. Among the topics discussed, how Ann heard about the story, how the teacher responded to a request for an interview, if the parent regrets sending his initial email to the teacher and what’s happened to the student at the center of the e-mail.

Watch the video above for the complete investigative conversation. For the full context on this investigative conversation, watch Ann’s investigation titled, “‘Suck it up buttercup!’ APS teacher’s daughter responds to parent email.”

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a more detailed look into the process and the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior stories, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page by clicking this link.

