ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former MLB player turned author visits Dothan

By Aaron Dixon
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Former major league baseball player turned author, Lou Vickery, made his presence known in the Wiregrass on Tuesday. Vickery has done extensive research on the Creek Indian Tribe. In...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Former Princeton Ray Jean Ramirez passes at 28-years-old

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. — Jean Ramirez, bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and former Princeton Ray, passed away suddenly at 28-years-old. His death was announced on the Tampa Bay Rays twitter on Tuesday, which called his passing unexpected and sudden but released no cause of death. Ramirez first...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Tampa Bay Rays Player Jean Ramirez Dies Suddenly at 28

Jean Ramirez, a bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, died suddenly on Monday, the team announced. He was 28 years old. The cause of death was not announced, and the team had no further details about Ramirez's passing. "We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots working out son of former MLB All-Star

The New England Patriots are working out a player this week with a famous last name. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that the Patriots hosted defensive back Money Hunter for a workout. Hunter, who played collegiately at Arkansas State and professionally with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, is the son of former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter.
NFL
The Independent

Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey.“It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream."In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there.Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over the Tampa Tarpons, Balkovec will become the first female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, an appointment 10 years in the...
MLB
People

Tampa Rays Catcher​​ Jean Ramirez Dead at 28: 'An Incredible Teammate and Friend'

The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28. "We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays President of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Indians#Baseball Player#Genealogy#Wdhn#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

Sources: MLB proposal does little to sway players

Author of “The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports”. Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers MLB for ESPN.com. Major League Baseball on Thursday made its first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2, focusing on a narrow set of issues that did little to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.
MLB
True Blue LA

43 days later, MLB owners make a proposal to players

I’m not a fan of covering MLB labor negotiations like a sporting event, but let’s at least sort through the difference between the last two reported substantial talks between owners and players. Thursday was the first official talks between the two sides since December 1. Evan Drellich at...
MLB
fastphillysports.com

MLB’S FIRST OFFER TO PLAYERS: TOO LITTLE, IT’S GETTING LATE!

ESPN is reporting that Major League Baseball made its first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2, focusing on a narrow set of issues that did nothing to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed. During yesterday’s first meeting that discussed core economic issues in...
MLB
MLive.com

No progress, but MLB, players’ union are at least talking

For the first time in six weeks, Major League Baseball and its players union met for substantive discussions about the economic proposals at the heart of their dispute. Nothing was accomplished, according to various reports, but perhaps the fact that they were talking at all counts as a small measure of progress.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy