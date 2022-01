Dominick Black, who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the AR-15 used in the Kenosha shootings, has taken a plea deal on weapons charges, which was accepted by a judge on Monday. “We have agreed to a fine of $2,000 here that Mr. Black will be responsible for paying as a consequence of this citation, and I believe that that does serve as a form of punishment and a deterrence to anyone going forward,” Kenosha County District Attorney Thomas Binger, who prosecuted Rittenhouse, said at the hearing.

