Tesla could start producing vehicles from Giga Texas this week, at least one industry expert predicts.Dav Ives of Wedbush Securities, an investment firm based in Los Angeles, California, analyzed paperwork filed by Tesla and says the electric vehicle company will "officially start key production in Austin over the next week"—specifically the Model Y. Based on our analysis of Giga Austin it appears paperwork is now clearing the way for Model Y production starting over the next 7-10 days. We believe the stamping machines for Model Y and testing is already in place and mostly completed, green light for Tesla to kick...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO