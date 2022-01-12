How is the omicron variant of COVID-19 affecting children compared to delta?

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — For an eighth straight day, Shelby County broke the record for active pediatric COVID-19 cases with 6,364.

The record-breaking numbers could be equated to the highly transmissible omicron variant because child cases continue to rise. FOX13 wanted to know where the omicron surge compares to the delta surge and the severity.

The graph shows you the overall case number for Shelby County, and even though it doesn’t break down how many cases are children, you can see how the cases are in December, the start of the omicron surge, versus September, the peak of the delta surge.

During the delta surge, the county saw a high number of people hospitalized, both children and adults, and a high number of deaths.

With omicron, hospitalizations appear to be equal or lower than the delta surge.

Dr. Sandy Arnold with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital explained to FOX13 it’s because the cases of omicron are much higher than what we saw with delta.

“The proportion of children hospitalized is much lower than it was for delta because it took many more infections to produce the same number of hospitalizations as it did for delta,” Dr. Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold said that while it may appear that omicron is not as severe as delta, people and children can still get very sick from the omicron variant.

“We have had children admitted to the ICU or to the floors of very ill requiring oxygen during this particular surge as well,” Dr. Arnold said. “Our high-risk patients are still high risk.”

Dr. Arnold continues to stress to everyone, and parents, get vaccinated if you are not, get a booster shot if you are, and continue to wear masks in public.

