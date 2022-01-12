ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Sex offender accused of luring child from Kern campsite sentenced to decade in prison

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted sex offender who pleaded no contest to luring a 5-year-old girl from a campsite near Lake Isabella was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

David Barrera, 63, pleaded no contest in November to kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child with a prior offense. Four other felonies were dismissed.

Barrera, of Tulare, was arrested June 1 after the girl’s family said she went missing from the Keysville South Campground and they found her in a secluded area with him, according to sheriff’s officials. Photos found on Barrera’s phone showed the girl and another child wearing bathing suits in poses an investigator described as sexually suggestive, officials said in court documents.

Barrera is a convicted sex offender who had an active felony warrant for failing to register, according to sheriff’s officials.

