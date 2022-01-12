ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Don Sweeney Shares Positive Update On Injured Bruin Nick Foligno

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 3 days ago
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno appeared to suffer a pretty serious injury Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, so much so that Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was quick to all but formally...

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
TD Garden Absolutely Loses Its Mind For Tuukka Rask In First Start

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden couldn’t have been happier about the netminder’s return Thursday night. The longtime Boston goaltender hasn’t hit the ice for the squad since Jun. 9 when the Bruins fell against the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rask underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. There was much speculation about whether or not he would play hockey again, but he’s back where he belongs with the Bruins and TD Garden absolutely erupted for him after he was announced prior to the squad’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
How Charlie McAvoy Can Join Patrice Bergeron In NHL All-Star Game

The NHL on Thursday announced initial players that made an 2022 All-Star team, and Charlie McAvoy is on the fringe. The Boston Bruins defenseman was selected to the Last Man In vote, allowing him to join a pool of 31 players representing each team for a fan vote. Four of them, one from each division, earn a spot on their respective conferences’ All-Star roster.
Mic’d-Up Brad Marchand Had Funny Slip-Up Before Monster Game

Brad Marchand truly was the star of the show Wednesday night at TD Garden, even before the puck dropped for the Canadiens-Bruins tilt. Marchand was mic’d-up for an interview with TNT’s broadcast team as Boston warmed up for the Atlantic Division clash with Montreal. And as the star left wing preached caution when you have a microphone on you, he accidentally let a little colorful language fly.
