Don Sweeney Shares Positive Update On Injured Bruin Nick Foligno

BOSTON — Tuukka Rask is back with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden couldn’t have been happier about the netminder’s return Thursday night. The longtime Boston goaltender hasn’t hit the ice for the squad since Jun. 9 when the Bruins fell against the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rask underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. There was much speculation about whether or not he would play hockey again, but he’s back where he belongs with the Bruins and TD Garden absolutely erupted for him after he was announced prior to the squad’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO