Donna Tovalin of Cypress got her fourth dose of the COVID vaccine this week. She’s considered immunocompromised after receiving a kidney from her sister 17 years ago. The CDC endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in August for immunocompromised people, which is considered part of their first immunization series rather than a booster shot. Then, they said moderately and severely immunocompromised people could receive a booster shot, or a fourth dose of the vaccine, five months after their third dose. That means the time for people like Tovalin to get boosted is now.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO