Omicron is here in this country and the data is not looking good, especially for the folks of Benton and Franklin counties, who are only about 50% fully vaccinated. The data is showing that Omicron is seven times more infectious than the Delta variant, which was more than twice as infectious as the original strain. Which means that it is somewhere between 14 and 20 times more infectious than the original strain, which killed 400,000 Americans before we had a vaccine.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO