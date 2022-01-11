ShapED My Life: Oklahoma recording artist says teachers inspired musical career

Metro hospitals are on the brink of flatlining as staffing shortages continue and patients keep coming in, but healthcare systems and first responders are not alone in their fight. The latest wave also affects schools and work places across Oklahoma while state lawmakers continue to debate how to keep Oklahomans safe from COVID-19 weeks ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. Republicans are pushing back on federal vaccine mandates and wanting to put those views into state laws.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO