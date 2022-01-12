ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

12 Unsolved Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Mysteries

By Jess
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last few years we've seen a surge in true crime television shows and podcasts. A look at the front page of any podcast app will show you that we are devouring shows like "Crime Junkie," "My Favorite Murder" and "Dateline." Listen, I'm one of those people who...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Troopers Answer Prayers For Local Woman and Dog

A woman says she prayed for help for her and her dog and those prayers were answered. With incredibly cold temperatures hitting the Hudson Valley this week, it's been brutal just stepping outside to get the mail. Imagine being stranded in the cold with no means to get home or call for help. Well, that the situation one woman found herself as she struggled for a way to get back home.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Man Reportedly Jumps from Mid-Hudson Bridge: Massive Emergency Response

It's the news we never want to hear. The Town of Lloyd Police Department responded to a 911 call this morning reporting that a man had jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The call was received at 10:56am, and a multi-agency effort was quickly underway to investigate. The response included the United States Coast Guard, the Highland Water Emergency Team, both the Ulster Hose Dive Team and Sheriff’s Dive Team, as well as the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department's Marine 1 as well as the New York State Bridge Authority.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

71-Year-Old New York Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

With the constant barrage of COVID-related news, you may have missed this big story from a few days ago. CNBC is reporting that a 71-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump. A criminal complaint says the man allegedly made threats against Trump and a dozen unidentified members of Congress over the past year to Secret Service offices. The suspect allegedly left several alarming voicemails, according to the NY Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out For This Phone Scam that Targets Grandparents

Scam calls are nothing new. Many times, scammers will try to sound like a company we affiliate with in order to get us to divulge information or send money. In recent years; however, one particular kind of scam call has been targeting the elderly. Someone on Facebook the other day was warning others about a scam that targets grandparents in particular, as the caller would pretend to be their grandchildren to solicit money in the form of gift cards or money transfers. The scammers would come up with excuses such as needing money for car payments, rent, bail, and apparently more recently, Covid-19 related issues such as medical appointments and testing. This is not the first time that I have heard of this scam because back in mid 2020, this same scam happened to my grandmother. So now I tell you this story as a cautionary tale to prevent anything bad from happening to your loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ramapo First Responders Save $2,000 Cat From Tree

Our first responders have been through it all, but there is no call big or small that they won't answer. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, January 12th, the Ramapo Police Department received a call about a pricy feline stuck in a tree. According to the Ramapo Police Department, the call came in around 10:37 am about a cat in a tree in the Village of Airmont. It wasn't just any kind of cat though.
RAMAPO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Smartphone App#Missing Person#Fbi#Hudson Valley Cold Cases#Dateline#The New York State Police#Ny Upstate#Abc 7 Ny#Namus Gov
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

A Look Inside the Abandoned Letchworth Village in Thiells, NY

A picture is worth a thousand words and these photos tell a dark story. Growing up in the Hudson Valley, many of us have heard of or are familiar with Letchworth Village in Thiells. The Rockland County psychiatric hospital was founded in 1911 and closed its doors in 1996. Locals have heard stories of the abuse that is a stain on the hospital's history.
THIELLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Need to Find Vassar’s New Emergency Room? Get Ready to Get Lost

If you haven't been to the emergency room at Vassar Brother's Hospital in a while, finding it might be harder than you remember. After a long wait and millions of dollars in renovations Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is and has been officially open for a while now but for many Hudson Valley residents like myself navigating the new campus isn't as easy as you would think and for one Wappingers Falls mom it turned into an adventure. Mom emailed us to explain,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Shocking Images Show Hudson Valley Cops Set New York Man on Fire

We have shocking images that show police officers running out of the room after setting a man on fire. New York Attorney General Letitia James released videos from the Catskill Police Department that the Office of the Attorney General obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Jason Jones, who died on December 15, 2021, following an encounter with members of the Catskill Police Department on October 30, 2021.
CATSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Where Do I Report Positive At-Home COVID Test Results in Hudson Valley?

You are one of the lucky people in the Hudson Valley that has scored a FREE at-home COVID test kit, lucky you!!! But what are you supposed to do if you test positive?. Just about all Hudson Valley counties have offered residents the opportunity to grab FREE at-home COVID-19 tests and if you've gotten one and tested positive, most of our Hudson Valley counties are asking test-takers to please report their results online.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy