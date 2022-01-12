ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Argument happened before father-daughter killing in Joplin

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rp02_0dj5Y2xm00

JOPLIN, Mo. – An alleged argument leads to the death of 17-year-old Prayer Nickelsen, fatally shot by her biological father in Joplin.

According to the Jasper County Coroner, the victim’s name is Prayer Nickelsen. But to friends and family, they knew her as Prayer Waddell. There have been a few Go Fund Me sites set up for funeral expenses.

Prayer was shot on January 9th and succumbed to her injuries on January 10th, 2022.

Charges

On January 10, the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Todd. J. Mayes. He’s the biological father of Prayer.

Fatal Shooting Incident

On January 9th, 2022 at 9:46 pm the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center took a 911 call of a report of gunshots at 310 S. Connor Avenue.

During the call, the person told 911 personnel someone had been shot.

Joplin Police Officers responded to the scene and found a 17-year-old female suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers and EMS personnel from METS Ambulance and the Joplin Fire Department began rendering aid. EMS then took her to Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

According to Court Documents

In court documents, Sergeant Luke Stahl states that Mayes and Prayer were in a verbal argument on the second floor of their home. Authorities say that’s when Prayer allegedly picked up a glass alcohol bottle and threw it at Mayes. He was allegedly walking downstairs while she stayed upstairs.

Investigators believe that’s when Mayes got his handgun from a desk drawer in his bedroom. He went back to the staircase. They met each other on the staircase and he allegedly shot her in the abdomen.

Authorities say Mayes did not try to render aid. They say he then put the gun back in the desk drawer.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Georgia Coleman
1d ago

I couldn't ever imagine hurting my children 💔 😔 Makes you wonder if she was abused by him before...RIP young lady 🙏🏼

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Human remains found in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan.–Coffeyville Police officers discover human remains while investigating a missing person on Monday, January 10th. The Coffeyville Police Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s office executed a search warrant at 304 W. 3rd street in Coffeyville. Officers are investigating a missing person report filed on January...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police enter Covid Protocol, what this means for residents

PARSONS, Kan. – The Parsons Police Department enters COVID Protocol again, with staffing levels at a critical state. “If we can get our staff out of the red and healthy, we can return to a sense of normalcy,” According to Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks. “We want what is best for all parties involved. So if you see an officer keeping their distance or asking you to step outside or out of a vehicle please comply and know that we are just trying to stay safe but still be effective.”
PARSONS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Parsons dog killing, Shanghai automotive competition, and Carthage 1st responder heroes

PARSONS, Kan. – Police in Parsons, Kansas say another dog has been killed, the city’s third in less than a year. Officers say this dog, named “Drako,” was found on December 29th wrapped in a blanket by a small bridge near Felix and 7th streets. A veteranarian who examined Drako says there was severe trauma to the dog’s abdomen and around the neck from a choke chain that was on it, indicating that a human did it. This is the third dog in Parsons to be killed, and the fourth to be attacked. Police say a dog named “Bleu” was shot and killed, then another named “Zeus” was shot, but survived. Then on December 3rd, the dog of a Parsons police officer, “Ranger” was found brutally killed. A $34-thousand dollar reward is being offered in that case. However, authorities say no leads have come of it, which makes them think it is the work of a lone suspect. Parsons police are encouraging all dog owners in the city to keep an eye on their pets while they’re outside.
PARSONS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Alcohol#The Jasper County Coroner#Ems#Mets Ambulance#Mercy Hospital#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin Murder Charge, Joplin Fiery Crash & Miami Building Fire

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin man is in custody after being accused of killing his teenage daughter. Authorities say Todd Mayes shot and killed his 17-year-old daughter during a disturbance at their home on Connor Avenue. Officers on Sunday responded to a call about someone being shot and found the 17-year old. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but passed away Monday morning. Police arrested Mayes at the scene. He’s charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Erie man arrested for alleged animal abuse

PARSONS, Kan. – Authorities arrest a man for allegedly abusing a horse he was hired to train. On January 5, 2022, Parsons Police Department officers responded to a call at the Parsons Livestock Market. The report was of animal abuse involving a horse. Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said,...
PARSONS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Minor injuries in I-44 weather-related crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman has minor injuries after an I-44 weather-related crash brings traffic to one lane going east. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that the 53-year-old Joplin woman suffered minor injuries. EMS took her to Freeman West in Joplin. Authorities say she was...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

3 killed in separate crashes across Kansas Saturday

KANSAS – Slick roads may be to blame for three fatalities in Kansas yesterday. The first one happened just before 2:00am in Wyandotte County on I-435 when a car rear-ended a KDOT plow truck at near highway speeds. The driver, 20-year-old Ernesto Lopez of Platte City, Missouri was killed. The driver of the plow truck suffered minor injuries.
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (1/3/21)

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The wintry weather may have stopped falling, but not before it slickened roads across the area. A semi-truck lost control on U.S. 69 in Fort Scott Saturday just after 4:30pm. The truck ran off the road and crashed into a pick-up truck parked in a driveway before crashing into a home at 1415 State Street. A passenger of the semi-truck was taken to Via Christi with serious injuries, no one else was injured in the crash.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
479
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy