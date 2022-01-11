ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Carl’s Quiz 1-12

By Jan 11, 2022
Mendota Reporter
 4 days ago

Over time, New Years resolutions have changed somewhat. Which of the following resolutions...

mendotareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Kellogg's Corn Flakes Has A Rooster Mascot

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptians
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MIX 107.9

You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

Trying to resist Girl Scout Cookies this year just got harder. This year you can use DoorDash to order your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. Customers can type “Girl Scouts” into the search on the DoorDash app or online, if offered in your area, Dashers will bring your cookies straight to your door.  Proceeds still benefit […]
INTERNET
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 1/12/22

Last Song: “Oh No” by Commodores from In The Pocket (1982) I wanna hold you, but you’re holdin’ someone else in your arms. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
MUSIC
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Wednesday 1-12

Today’s show is brought to you by: Harvard Rest Haven, Auto Glass Experts, South Heartland District Health Department, Big Dally’s Deli, Hajny’s Auto Sales, Hastings Antique Mall, and DLN Electronics. We now have a KHAS Radio Partyline page on Facebook. We will post our Monday – Friday...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

How to Make a Spanish Coffee, the Flaming Coffee-Rum Cocktail That Originated in Portland

The Spanish Coffee is a peculiar drink, in that the farther you get from Spain—geographically, culturally and from anything you might actually be served in that country—the more interesting and specific the cocktail becomes. It’s like a game of telephone, where you start with “hippopotamus” and by the end you have a perfect English sonnet. Order a boozy coffee in Spain, and you’ll get what they refer to as a Carajillo, just espresso and a spirit, either rum or brandy. Order one in Mexico, and you’ll also get something called a Carajillo, but Mexico has its own charming, desserty version: That...
PORTLAND, OR
Axios Charlotte

10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte

What is pizza without cheese? For those who can’t, or choose not to, eat cheese it, can mean looking on in envy as others celebrate National Pizza Week. What’s happening: Axios Charlotte reader Brandi Collier asked us, on behalf of everyone who loves pizza but has a dairy allergy or is lactose intolerant, for suggestions on […] The post 10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Independent

You can always count on leeks and mushrooms – especially in this vegan risotto

Leeks and mushrooms are a robust flavour combination that you can always count on: nothing can go wrong when you’re combining these two,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“It’s guaranteed to be delicious. To make this vegetarian or vegan, omit the parmesan cheese. If you like, you can replace it with a sprinkling of nutritional yeast.”Leek and mushroom barley risottoMakes: 1 portionIngredients:½ onion, dicedHandful of pearl barley½ vegetable stock cube300ml water½ leek, slicedHandful of mushrooms, sliced1 thyme sprigSmall handful of grated parmesan cheese, plus a few shavings for garnishOlive oilSalt and pepperMethod:1. Pan-fry the onion...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy