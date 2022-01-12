ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Prepares for Pokemon TCG Live Launch

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company is working towards a release of its new Pokemon trading card game app. Earlier today, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online game client entered maintenance in order to complete infrastructure upgrades to support account migration over to the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. The maintenance only lasted a...

comicbook.com

