Pokemon Prepares for Pokemon TCG Live Launch

A new Legendary Raid is now available for trainers. Here are the best Heatran Raid counters for Pokemon Go (January 2022). The Season of Heritage event, Mountains of Power event is currently underway in Pokemon Go. During the event, trainers will help Spark to open the second part of the mysterious door. During the Mountains of Power event, various Pokemon found within the mountains of Johto and Sinnoh will spawn. Additionally, the Mega Aerodactyl raid has made its debut in Pokemon Go. The new event also welcomes back the Heatran Legendary raid. Many Pokemon Go trainers are disappointed with the return of Heatran due to its frequent appearances. With the return of Heatran, here are the best Heatran Raid Counters for Pokemon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO