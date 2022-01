Washington is hoping to launch mobile sports betting in the near future, but first, it is facing some complications with its retail sportsbooks. Maverick Gaming, a gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, has filed a lawsuit with the federal court, challenging the Washington Tribes on their current established exclusivity over sports betting. Maverick Gaming operates 19 of the 44 licensed card rooms in the state and has claimed that they should not be excluded from the new sports betting market.

