citizenM appoints Hendrik Jan Roel as new CFO

MParticle, a customer data platform, has acquired Indicative in a move designed to help teams solve for data trust with the complexity of scale. Founded eight years ago, mParticle has helped brands with foundational customer data challenges centered around data quality, governance and connectivity. Indicative is a customer journey analytics platform that will support solving these challenges, according to mParticle CEO Michael Katz. "A common problem that many teams face is that while data tracking plans start small, and the collection of tools that teams use to leverage that data is manageable to begin with; over time, more objects, more use cases, and more tools are added to the stack," Katz wrote in a Jan. 12 blog post. On top of that, new privacy constraints constantly change the rules of engagement. Data quality begins to become a victim to growth and success of teams across the org, until ultimately data trust erodes entirely."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO