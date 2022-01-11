ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
citizenM appoints Hendrik Jan Roel as new CFO

Cover picture for the articleDutch lifestyle and hotel brand citizenM has named Hendrik Jan Roel as the company’s new CFO. He will join citizenM on May 1 after 22 years at Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., where he most recently served as CFO/EVP of Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall&Gall. Roel will bring 25...

