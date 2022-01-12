First-Generation Students Find Support in SGA Group

For high school students, the spring season of junior and senior years constitute some of the most stressful periods of their academic careers. In between classes and homework, they need to figure out which direction their lives will go. What major should they pursue? Which school do they want to attend? Should they take a gap year? These questions plague some students, generating stress. This applies to their families as well, who often play their own integral role in the process. What many don’t realize is the value of consulting an expert. Take for instance, Kate Lewis, who is the mind behind Search Guide LLC, an online consultation service for prospective college undergrads and their families.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO