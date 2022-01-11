ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green’s Sunday Start Caused Prop Bet Mayhem

By Anthony Elio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProp bettors have plenty to keep an eye on when analyzing who will go over and under their totals. Injuries, opposing teams, and lineups all contribute to the thinking behind certain props, which isn’t always easy. Any fantasy sports player will tell you about the headache of watching daily injury reports...

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls 1/14/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (1/14/22) The Golden State Warriors will take the short trip from Milwaukee to Chicago to take on the Bulls in their second game of a back-to-back. Klay Thompson will not be playing in this game as the Warriors try to work him back into consistent minutes. He has played 20 minutes very consistently for Golden State since coming back this past Sunday, so clearly, the Warriors are not in a rush (nor should they be.) The Warriors got dusted by Milwaukee on the road, and it’s clear that not having Draymond Green is a game-changer. Meanwhile, Chicago was also blown out, except at home against the fully loaded Brooklyn Nets. They will be looking to bounce back and stay hot in this one, and I don’t see Chicago dropping another game at home, especially to a tired and struggling Warriors squad.
