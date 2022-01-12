ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Prevail Bank’s matching drive garners $15,000 for nine nonprofits

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxOWM_0dj5VRJ900
Prevail Bank branch manager Jarrod Spinnato, left, presented $2,210 to Bob Grady, coordinator of the Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center. These funds were the result of Prevail Bank’s Holiday Matching Funds campaign.

WAUSAU – Between public donations and Prevail Bank matching up to $1,000 at each branch location where donations were collected, more than $15,000 was gifted to nine local nonprofits as part of Prevail Bank’s Holiday Matching Funds campaign in December.

Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center received $2,120 as part of the campaign. The warming center is an action step of the Wausau Housing and Homelessness Coalition, raising awareness of homelessness in Marathon County. It provides a clean and warm environment that can house up to 25 adults, and provide daily hot meals.

Each of Prevail Bank’s branches chose a different organization to support. Those organizations gifted with money and non-perishable gifts included:

  • Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree (Prevail Bank – Baraboo) $1,330
  • Christmas is for Children (Eau Claire) $2,625 (estimated value of 75 wrapped gifts)
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities (Marshfield) $2,500
  • Taylor County Supportive Housings (Medford) $2,099
  • W-O-W Kid’s Meals Program (Owen) $1,590
  • Santa’s Elves Foundation (Phillips) $2,235
  • United Way of Portage County (Stevens Point) $402
  • Catholic Charities – Wausau Community Warming Center (Wausau) $2,120
  • Park Place Adult Day Services (Wisconsin Rapids) $260

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Stanley Relief Fund Donation

(WAUSAU) A huge thank you to the veterans from the Athens, Stetsonville and the Wausau areas for their generous donation to the Stanley Relief Fund. The fund was set up to help the area tornado victims. Leroy Syring, Commander of the Rib River DAV Chapter #31, is pictured presenting the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UWSP community COVID-19 testing resumes in Wausau

WAUSAU – Community COVID-19 testing through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau has resumed as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wihealthconnect.com....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 12, 2022

Edward “Ed” W. Szitta, age 68, of Marathon, was welcomed into eternal life free from pain on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on February 28, 1953, in Antigo, son of the late Ernest and Caroline (Wildman) Szitta. On May 19, 1979, he married Joanne Knaak in Birnamwood. She survives.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Take a close look at local candidates before voting

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Medford, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

No injuries reported in Merrill fire

No animals or humans were injured Thursday in a fire that broke out at Blue Haven Stables in Merrill, Fire Chief Josh Klug said in a news release. The Merrill Fire Department responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the property at N437 Blue Haven Lane in the town of Scott for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the windows of an outbuilding, which housed an apartment, Klug said.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest lineup announced in Wausau

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, Wausau’s longest-running blues festival, is back for 2022. The lineup for 2022 includes two days of local, regional and national blues artists including some familiar names and newcomers. The event is set for Aug. 19 and 20 at the Isle of Ferns Park in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Silent sports in Wisconsin on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – For the silent sports enthusiast, Wisconsin offers endless winter opportunities, including epic ski hills, miles of snowshoe trails and thousands of acres of forest perfect for hiking, fat tire biking or cross-country skiing. Because silent sports are exclusively self-propelled activities, they offer a way to enjoy both outdoor adventures and the beauty and solitude nature provides.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Homelessness#Charity#Prevail Bank#Catholic Charities#Sauk County Children#Meals Program#Elves Foundation#Phillips#United Way Of
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls adding up 12 firefighter paramedics to WFD

Citing a sharp rise in the number of calls to the Wausau Fire Department, city officials this week will review a request to add 12 firefighter paramedics to the roster within the next two years. A proposal to spend roughly $2.74 million to address staffing deficiencies will be reviewed Tuesday...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau apartments damaged in overnight fire

Multiple tenants were displaced early Tuesday in a blaze that damaged a Wausau apartment complex. Crews were called just after midnight to the Grand Avenue Luxury Apartments, 2335 Grand Ave., for a report of a structure fire. The apartment complex, built in 2007, includes a group of two-story structures with a total of 96 units. Initial scanner reports suggest the blaze began on a porch in a unit on the first floor, toward the back of one of the buildings.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Special rescues help ailing owners find pets’ next home

NEW YORK (AP) — Who will take your pet when you die?. The question often doesn’t have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time.
PETS
WausauPilot

Wausau School District to go virtual for Monday

The Wausau School District will hold a virtual learning day Monday, according to a WSD Facebook post. District officials cite “a combination of dangerously low wind chills tonight into tomorrow morning and First Student bus driver staffing challenges” in making the decision. The announcement comes on the heels...
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy