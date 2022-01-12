ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainians wait as Russia faces off with the West

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it looks a bit like a diplomatic version of "does he take sugar?" In Geneva and Brussels, Western diplomats face off against their Russian counterparts, discussing, among other things, Ukraine's ability as a sovereign, independent state, to shape its own destiny. But Ukraine is not there. No matter...

www.bbc.com

Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
AFP

US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

Russia has put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a "false-flag" operation to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, US officials alleged Friday. The United States released intelligence findings the day after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said US intelligence believed Russia could begin the operations "several weeks" before a military invasion, which could start between mid-January and mid-February. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," Psaki told reporters.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow. The allegations and incident mark a striking new escalation in tensions over Ukraine, just after a week of talks between the West and Russia that sought a diplomatic solution. Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbour will never join NATO -- which on Friday announced new cyber cooperation with Kyiv in response to the attack. Detailing intelligence findings, the White House said that Russia was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion" by blaming Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution. "If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter... there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council," another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Analysis-U.S. rallies a united front against Russia as Putin seeks cracks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A week of diplomacy by U.S. President Joe Biden failed to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine, but has maintained unity with European allies against Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to expose cracks, foreign policy analysts say. After former U.S. President Donald Trump openly disparaged...
POTUS
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades

The CIA is overseeing a secret intensive training program in the U.S. for elite Ukrainian special operations forces and other intelligence personnel, according to five former intelligence and national security officials familiar with the initiative. The program, which started in 2015, is based at an undisclosed facility in the Southern U.S., according to some of those officials.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Hackers shut down Ukrainian government websites and warn, ‘Be afraid and wait for the worst’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A multipronged cyberattack by hackers on Thursday led to a complete shutdown of 70 Ukrainian government websites. The hackers left threatening and grammatically incorrect messages in Polish, Ukrainian, and Russian on the foreign ministry website.
PUBLIC SAFETY

