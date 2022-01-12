ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Student arrested after obtaining gun at high school, Stark County Sheriff’s Office says

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNbSV_0dj5UvYc00

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A student was arrested after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said he obtained a gun from another student at GlenOak High School Thursday.

After the incident had been reported to authorities, Stark County deputies reportedly arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Markley Street NW around 3 p.m. that day. There, the sheriff’s office said they discovered 18-year-old Michael Knowles had gotten a firearm from a 17-year-old student.

Uber driver, Lyft driver carjacked by young females in Cleveland, police report

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with conveyance of a weapon into a school, which is a felony, the sheriff’s office said. The Stark County juvenile prosecutor is looking into the other teen’s case at this time.

“Regardless of what the intentions may have been, taking a firearm onto school grounds is unacceptable,” Sheriff George Maier said in a statement. “I commend those who reported the incident to law enforcement. While it may not have been an easy decision, it was the right one. School safety and security is a community effort and we all have a responsibility and a role to play.”

2 charged with cutting down tree on Cleveland Metroparks property worth nearly $30,000

Those who may have more information regarding this case are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800 or call anonymously at 330-451-3937.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Metroparks#School Safety#Glenoak High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy