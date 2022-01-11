GlobalData: Omicron to deter global economic recovery prospects in 2022

A quiet economic calendar for Canada next week will keep the focus on virus developments. Provincial governments have re-introduced measures to slow virus spread, including mandated closures of high-contact services like restaurant dining rooms and gyms in Ontario and Quebec. We expect businesses within the travel and hospitality sectors to continue to bear the brunt of restrictions. Indeed, our card spending data already indicated a sharp decline in travel spending in December. And the exceptionally high rate of virus spread has probably pushed a large share of the workforce into self-isolation, adding to near-term labour supply issues in other sectors. All told, we expect Q1 GDP to look decidedly softer and have revised our growth projection to 1.5% from 4% for the quarter. With testing capacity overwhelmed in many regions, hospitalization rates will be carefully scrutinized for a sense of how quickly restrictions could be eased. This latest wave of COVID-19 is multiples larger than those that preceded it. But the speed of the spread means it’s also expected to run its course more quickly, we expect growth in the economy to bounce back in Q2.

