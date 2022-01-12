ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

By Destinee Hannah
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to the press release, Justin Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana.

The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General Amy. P Wierich. The press release also said Smith was also charged with attempted murder involving Young Dolph’s brother who was with him at the time of the shooting.

Smith was in DeSoto County Jail in Hernando, Mississippi for a previous arrest and was later transferred to Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

A car connected to a deadly shooting in Covington may also be connected to the shooting of Young Dolph.

On Dec. 9, police say Smith was arrested in Southaven, Mississippi for an auto-theft warrant, which involved the white vehicle that was believed to be the getaway car in Young Dolph’s murder.

According to the press release, the white vehicle was stolen on Nov. 10 at a gas station on Kirby Road.

Smith is currently being held without bond.

Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Straight Drop” posted on his Instagram story that he would turn himself in on “Monday @201,” claiming that he was innocent.

Instead, Johnson posted a new “Straight Drop” music video the next day titled “Track Hawk.” The Instagram account was no longer available by Tuesday morning.

Johnson was also added to TBI’s “Most Wanted” list with a $15,000 reward being offered in his capture.

WATE

