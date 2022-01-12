ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon submits petition to delist GYE grizzlies from Endangered Species Act

By Ryan Lewallen
Cover picture for the articleWyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday announced the submission of a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to remove Yellowstone grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List. The petition, filed Jan. 11, asserts that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) have, by all measures,...

A year later, Cheney’s Jan. 6 response divides Wyoming

A year ago today Rep. Trey Sherwood (D-Laramie) drove to Cheyenne for her swearing in as a member of Wyoming’s Legislature. What would have felt like an momentous event for the freshman lawmaker, she said, was overshadowed by the attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred the day before, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Wyoming formally petitions for removal of federal grizzly protections

Wyoming has officially asked for grizzly bears to be removed from the endangered species list. Gov. Mark Gordon, backed by the fellow grizzly states of Idaho and Montana, on Tuesday submitted a petition for delisting to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The petition argues that the species is fully recovered in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and should be returned to state management — in Wyoming’s case, the state Game and Fish Department.
Governor Seeks to Remove Greater-Yellowstone Grizzlies from Endangered Species List

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has officially petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) population of grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List. The petition, filed with the support of Idaho and Montana, affirms that grizzly bears, by all measures, have been fully-recovered since 2003.
Gianforte releases grizzly delisting plan

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s petition to remove most Montana grizzly bears from federal Endangered Species Act protection claims the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem population is ready to survive under state management. “Threats to this species have been ameliorated due to the decades of hard work on the part of Federal,...
USFWS must reject Gianforte’s political grizzly bear petition

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has submitted a petition to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) to remove Endangered Species Act protections from grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), the area within and near Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness. This petition should be rejected...
Wyoming, Idaho and Montana join forces to seek delisting of grizzlies

Joining forces with Montana and Idaho, Wyoming is petitioning to remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from protection under the Endangered Species Act. If the federal government approves the move, management of the species currently classified as “threatened” would be given to the three states, and hunting the large carnivores would likely be allowed.
Groups call on NPS to list wolves in Endangered Species Act

MISSOULA, Mont. — Several wildlife and animal welfare groups are calling on National Park Service Director Charles Sams to work with Interior Secretary Haaland to issue an emergency listing of wolves under the Endangered Species Act after Idaho, Montana and Wyoming hunters have "killed 20 percent of the world’s most famous and watched wolves living primarily in Yellowstone National Park, with the killing allowed to continue for months," according to a press release sent out by Animal Wellness Action.
Wyo asks feds to delist Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies

Gov. Mark Gordon asked the federal government Monday to remove its protection of Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears, an act that could see hunting of grizzlies in Wyoming outside national parks. The petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to declare Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies as distinct from three other...
Making the list: how grizzlies became endangered

For tens of thousands of years, likely as long as grizzly bears occupied North America, they have coexisted with humans. Tribes ranging from the far northern tip of Alaska to central Mexico, the coast of California to the banks of the Missouri River, found ways to live alongside the massive omnivores.
Summer 2021 beat out 2020 for record-breaking tourism in Wyoming

Tourism in Wyoming boomed in summer 2021, blowing past 2020’s numbers and even pre-pandemic years. The state’s Economic Analysis Division’s data shows the state collected approximately 85% more in tax receipts this year over 2020, with $3.2 million more in June and $5 million more in July, the Casper Star Tribune reported.
#7. Texas

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 39 (5,238 total inspections) - Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.2 - Total amount of penalties issued: $288,921 ($7,408 average per establishment with violations) The state of Texas has been in the spotlight in tussles over worker safety during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders challenging federal regulations that required employees to be vaccinated and expanding options for workers to be exempted. In 2020, an OSHA investigation found that Peterbilt Motor Co. fired an employee who voiced concern about being exposed to the virus at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Denton, Texas. The Department of Labor followed up with a lawsuit, demanding the company abide by a federal labor law that forbids retaliation against whistleblowers. The lawsuit sought to have the employee reinstated to his former job, with back pay and punitive damages.
#18. North Dakota

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -20.4% --- Affected population: 136,216 (91.9% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 323...
Colorado Lawmakers Return To State Capitol For 73rd Legislative Session

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for the 73rd General Assembly on Wednesday. House Speaker Alec Garnett called the chamber into order. “This year as high costs of living continue to tighten their grip on the budgets of families in Alamosa, Denver and Larimer County alike. It won’t be enough to just cooperate on some of these solutions. So a more perfect time to come together than that. Cons need everyone in this chamber. coming together to move Colorado forward,” said Garnett. (credit: CBS) Colorado Senate President Pro Tempore Kerry Donovan released this opening day statement, “Today we celebrate the...
Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates

The Montana Secretary of State won’t be able to certify candidates running for the Public Service Commission districts 1 and 5 for the time being, according to an order Thursday from the Helena Division of the U.S. District Court of Montana. In a complaint against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, plaintiffs Bob Brown, Hailey Sinoff […] The post Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Environmental agency shuns watchdog, citing critical news story

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality canceled a meeting with a watchdog group in December after a news story cited the group’s criticism of a pending pollution permit and public documents the group obtained about oilfield waste discharges. DEQ called off a meeting scheduled with the Powder River Basin...
Correction: Jan. 13

An article published on Tuesday, Jan. 11, concerning a juvenile narcotics call misidentified the high school involved in the incident. The 15-year-old female student who was reported to be incoherent after taking a hit off a THC “dab” pen was found in a bathroom at Campbell County High School (CCHS) by school staff.
Balow resigns as State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jillian Balow on Thursday announced her resignation as State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Wyoming to take a similar position in Virginia at the request of the state’s governor-elect. “I am honored and deeply humbled to announce that Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has asked me to serve as Virginia’s...
