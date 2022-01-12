Gordon submits petition to delist GYE grizzlies from Endangered Species Act

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 39 (5,238 total inspections) - Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.2 - Total amount of penalties issued: $288,921 ($7,408 average per establishment with violations) The state of Texas has been in the spotlight in tussles over worker safety during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders challenging federal regulations that required employees to be vaccinated and expanding options for workers to be exempted. In 2020, an OSHA investigation found that Peterbilt Motor Co. fired an employee who voiced concern about being exposed to the virus at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Denton, Texas. The Department of Labor followed up with a lawsuit, demanding the company abide by a federal labor law that forbids retaliation against whistleblowers. The lawsuit sought to have the employee reinstated to his former job, with back pay and punitive damages.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO