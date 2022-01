By now you'll be familiar with the aged up version of The Weeknd staring blankly on the cover of his latest album, Dawn FM. A new video for album track "Gasoline" takes us a little closer to the character. The video, which you can see above, was directed by Matilda Finn and features the real Weeknd running into his future self in a club and briefly sparring with him before both go their separate ways. It's the second Dawn FM video released in recent days following "Sacrifice."

