This Wednesday, Chris Webby, a 14-year veteran in the rap industry from Connecticut, teams up with the late Yonkers legend DMX on his new single, “We Up,” a taste of what’s to come on his forthcoming album, Still. “We Up” is a song with an energy reminiscent of the East Coast Hip Hop scene in the early 2000s; as such it pays homage to X and his legacy in the most fitting way imaginable. “We Up” is a rapper’s rap song with a kick and snare that hit you in the face and rhymes about ticking time bombs. Longtime collaborators of Webby, Nox Beatz, and JP On Da Track, outdid themselves producing the beat which sounds both classic and fresh at the same time.

YONKERS, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO