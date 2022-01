Wondrium is a subscription-based video streaming service that's also an online learning site. If you were familiar with The Great Courses Plus, Wondrium is the new, rebranded version of that old site. Much of the content comes from the now-retired The Great Courses Plus, and there's new content, too, thanks to partnerships with a few nonfiction video production companies. The style for many of the courses resembles a series of TV lectures or simple documentaries. To classify Wondrium as a streaming service feels apt because you can watch video courses not only on your computer, but also via Apple TV, Roku, and other devices. The service teaches you about philosophy, religion, and the natural world from your couch.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO