Why have just one big opening when you could have … two? At the top of this episode, we find ourselves in much the same position as last week: meeting a new batch of seven queens who we hope will entertain us with their singing, dancing, and trauma-dumping over the course of this season of Drag Race. But will they be able to stand out from the pack and match the mighty presences of last week’s Kornbread Jeté, Kerri Colby, and Willow Pill? Let’s find out!

TV SHOWS ・ 14 HOURS AGO