An 82-year-old grandmother who survived blood cancer died of COVID-19 after meeting up with a friend who withheld the information that she tested positive for the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine could be less effective in patients with blood cancer. Even still, there are benefits to getting vaccinated and research has shown that some blood cancer patients have produced antibodies after a third dose of the vaccine, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO