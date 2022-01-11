Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz Answer And Win

Realme and Xiaomi just launched two premium flagships which might become the best-selling flagship phones of 2022. Their latest top-tier models are simply amazing and they have almost no compromises if compared to the other most expensive phones out there. This year it will be a hard fight between these two handsets, especially because they come with similar specifications. But which one is the best? We hope to answer this question through this comparison between the specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Note that both these phones are only available in China for now, but they will expand to the global markets later in the first quarter of 2022.

