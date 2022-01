On Jan. 9, across Texas and the United States of America, we celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It is a day to honor the brave law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities. To many of us, they are our partners or spouses, sons or daughters, brothers or sisters, or friends. They go out in the front lines every day to protect our communities, sacrificing their lives to keep our families safe.Our law enforcement men and women risk their lives on a daily basis. There is no routine traffic stop or routine response to a call for help. We ...

