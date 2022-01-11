ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holby City's Jac Naylor hides tragic secret about her health

By Justin Harp
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolby City spoilers follow. Jac Naylor is now hiding a tragic secret following a heartbreaking episode of Holby City. Tuesday's (January 11) visit to Holby was a rollercoaster for Jac as she tried to fight through the after-effects of a seizure to present her case to pull the hospital out of...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

7 huge Holby City spoilers for next week

Holby City spoilers follow. Next week on Holby City, it's the beginning of the end as the team get devastating news, while Dom sparks concern when he returns to work and Jac fights for her life. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments coming up:. 1. Dom returns...
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health

Nicole Kidman has shared the heartbreaking news that her mother, Janelle, is currently suffering from poor health. The actress revealed that she has returned to Australia to primarily look after her beloved mom and surround her with her grandchildren as she battles health issues, although Nicole did not reveal exactly what is wrong with the 81-year-old.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Andrew: Here is everything he will lose as a 'private citizen'

After it was revealed that the lawsuit against Prince Andrew will proceed to trial, the royal family decided to quickly distance themselves from thesex abuse controversy and the royal altogether. The prince has been accused of sexual assault on three accounts by Virginia Giuffre, victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring.
The Independent

Clint Arlis death: Bachelorette contestant from Kaitlyn Bristowe season dies, aged 34

Former contestant of The Bachelorette and architectural engineer Clint Arlis has died. He was 34. His sister Taylor confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (13 January). Her statement read: “It is with great sadness [that I] tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of 11 January. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”The cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing. The Bachelorette alum appeared on season 11 of ABC’s long-running dating reality show that followed former Bachelor...
digitalspy.com

Former Neighbours child star Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has passed away at the age of 34, having died in her sleep. Miranda, who played the character of Sky Mangel as a young child, passed away at her home in Melbourne, her family has announced. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed but her family said that she had some health issues with her heart, The Mirror reports.
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares heartfelt tribute to Terri King

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has posted a touching tribute after her close friend and fashion designer Terri King sadly passed away. King was known as a designer for rock stars and goth communities, having worked with the actress on multiple outfits. "So sad to hear of the passing of...
OK! Magazine

Janelle Brown Admits She Has Been Thinking About Whether 'I Still Choose Plural Marriage' As The Family Remains Divided Amid The Pandemic

After Christine Brown announced in November that she and the Brown patriarch called it quits, it seems Janelle Brown may be the next one to leave her plural marriage behind. Though Season 16 of Sister Wives was filmed before Christine left Kody, the 52-year-old's strict COVID-19 rules caused some tension between him and his sister wives, especially Christine and Janelle, throughout the season.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
digitalspy.com

Death In Paradise star admits feeling abandoned after co-star exit

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has admitted to feeling "abandoned" after her co-star Tobi Bakare left the show. Tobi bowed out in the season 10 finale, with his character police sergeant JP Hooper (Bakare) accepting a new job as the head of the Police Training Programme and leaving Saint Marie with his young family.
The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
BBC

Ava Grace Nolan: Nelson parents jailed for causing baby's death

A couple have been jailed for causing or allowing "catastrophic" injuries that led to the death of their eight-day-old daughter. Ava Grace Nolan died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire, in August 2017. A post-mortem found she died of a head injury, likely to...
E! News

And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Responds to Claims That She "Replaced" Kim Cattrall

Watch: Nicole Ari Parker Addresses Being Kim Cattrall's Replacement. Sex and the City fans were understandably crushed when they learned Kim Cattrall, who played the hilarious, sex-positive Samantha, wasn't going to be in HBO Max's reboot—some, so much so, that when And Just Like That... premiered, they directed their anger at Nicole Ari Parker, whose new character just so happens to be friends with all three members of the former foursome.
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise stars tease season 11 romance

Death in Paradise has just kicked off its 11th series, and it sounds as if upcoming episodes are going to be filled with romance. Élizabeth Bourgine, who plays Mayor Catherine Bordey, hinted that the resident Cupid will be offering advice to lots of characters who are looking for love.
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World air date revealed by BBC Three

RuPaul's Drag Race's International All Stars series UK Versus The World finally has a start date, and it's very soon. Viewers will be able to watch the show three weeks from today, on Tuesday, February 1, as part of BBC Three's launch night. The channel is coming back to terrestrial...
