Sundays at Landmark: Minnesota Boychoir Winter Concert

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel. At least four hostages were believed to be...
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. There were no immediate reports...
A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. Pacific coast Saturday morning after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga. California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia were all expected to also be affected, the National Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.
U.S. intelligence findings point to Russia having prepared a false-flag operation to invade Ukraine. “We do have information that indicates that Russia is already working actively to create a pretext for a potential invasion, for a move on Ukraine,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday. Kirby’s...
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
