Health officials host free COVID-19 testing clinics in Bertie, Hertford, Chowan
HERTFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics in North Carolina.
Bertie County – Bertie Early College
- 819 Governor’s Rd. Windsor, NC 27983
- Monday and Wednesday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- Tuesday and Thursday (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
Hertford County
- 700 N. King St. Winston, NC 27986
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Chowan County – American Legion
- 1317 W. Queen St. Edenton, NC 27932
- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
To schedule a COVID-19 test, CLICK HERE or call (877) 562-4850.
North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/ .
