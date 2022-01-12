ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

Health officials host free COVID-19 testing clinics in Bertie, Hertford, Chowan

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M2H5_0dj5O1RH00

HERTFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics in North Carolina.

Bertie County – Bertie Early College

  • 819 Governor’s Rd. Windsor, NC 27983
  • Monday and Wednesday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Tuesday and Thursday (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Hertford County

  • 700 N. King St. Winston, NC 27986
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Chowan County – American Legion

  • 1317 W. Queen St. Edenton, NC 27932
  • Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

To schedule a COVID-19 test, CLICK HERE or call (877) 562-4850.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/ .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Hertford County, NC
City
Windsor, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Weather#Bertie Early College#American#North Carolinians#Covid19 Ncdhhs Gov#Wavy Tv#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

41st Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON (WAVY) — It’s one of the longest-running sporting events in Hampton Roads: the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum. With 10 mats and action happening all at once, the Virginia Duals brings in some of the top college and high school wrestling programs in the nation. Some of the college wrestling teams that have […]
WWE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy