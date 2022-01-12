Health officials host free COVID-19 testing clinics in Bertie, Hertford, Chowan

HERTFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials are hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics in North Carolina.

Bertie County – Bertie Early College

819 Governor’s Rd. Windsor, NC 27983

Monday and Wednesday (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Tuesday and Thursday (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Hertford County

700 N. King St. Winston, NC 27986

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Chowan County – American Legion

1317 W. Queen St. Edenton, NC 27932

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

To schedule a COVID-19 test, CLICK HERE or call (877) 562-4850.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/ .

