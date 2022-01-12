ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Pakistani migrant leaves jail for Tijuana shelter, still set on going to U.S.

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 3 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The first thing Nabeel Younis did when he got up Tuesday morning was head for a store to buy some pants and personal items for himself and three of his fellow migrants.

It was their first day of relative independence in more than a month.

Younis and his friends had been in a migrant detention center since Dec. 8 after being arrested by Mexico’s National Guard for illegally trying to cross the border between Tijuana and San Diego.

Desperate search underway for immigrant from Pakistan who vanished at California-Mexico border

They are now staying at a shelter operated by the Salvation Army located in Colonia Libertad, which ironically means “freedom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaouD_0dj5Ni4w00
Nabeel Younis outside Tijuana shelter where he and his friends are staying for the time being. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

All four left Panama in November bound for the U.S.

“I entered Mexico from Guatemala and from there I ended up in Tijuana and I was just about to cross the border when I was caught by the federales ,” Younis said.

The 27-year-old Younis and his friends originally left Pakistan for Panama in 2019 to attend an international event with Pope Francis.

As Catholics, they saw this as an opportunity to flee Pakistan, where Christians are often persecuted, Younis said.

After disappearing for almost a month, Pakistani migrant turns up at Tijuana detention center

“I want to seek asylum in the U.S. on the grounds I want to escape religious persecution that I have suffered in my country because of my Catholic religion, that’s why I want to be in the U.S. First, to be free to practice my religion, and secondly, I believe there will be more opportunities because I speak English.”

Nabeel Younis, second from left, and his friends remain adamant about continuing their journey to the United States. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

On their way from Central America, the four men, including Younis, stated they have been beaten, robbed and threatened.

Younis and the others have received work visas and permission to stay in Mexico, something he and his friends don’t plan on doing.

“Tijuana is not a safe place especially for migrants, and it’s precisely because of this reason I would want to be in the U.S. immediately if possible,” Younis said.

Comments / 83

William Rowe
3d ago

They should be seeking asylum in the first country they come to after leaving their own country. That is not USA! They are coming here for the handouts. Send them back where they came from!

Reply
45
kidmo
3d ago

This country is very ignorant on their immigration policies continuously putting his country at risk and spending billions of dollars on illegal immigrants.

Reply
32
abby
3d ago

freedom to commit crimes in the United States ..they will claim falsehoods to get a foothold in this Countrys border and then once they are cut loose there.. crimes will begin

Reply
28
Border Report

