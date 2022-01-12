ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColourPop’s Build-Your-Own-Palette Is Back & Includes Trending 2022 Eyeshadow Shades

By Elizabeth Denton
 3 days ago
It’s back by popular demand! If you like your makeup designed just for you, with only the shades you want and you’ll use every day, we have some good news. ColourPop has brought back its ultra-popular Build Your Own Palette interface with more than 90 shades of eyeshadow in matte, metallic, duochrome and glitter finishes. Some are already sold out because ColourPop fans jumped on this affordable palette option the second it launched.

How affordable? Well, the Small Palette has 12 shades for $24 and the Large Palette features 24 shadows for $45. That’s less than $2 a color — it doesn’t get much more affordable than that. Build Your Own Palette is so genius because, as much as we love eyeshadow palettes , very few of us use every single color in the pan. That leaves a handful of shades wasted.

Maybe you have a million neutral colors already and are looking for a shimmery metallic palette without any transition shades. You can make it! Maybe you have tons of fun, bright colors already stuffed in your vanity but are missing the basics. You can make that too! Or, probably the most popular, a mix of both everyday neutrals and bold pops of color.

Oh, and your chosen shades currently come in this cute butterfly palette!



Build Your Own Palette $45


While you’re on the ColourPop website picking up the trendy pastel shades that are going to be so popular this year, be sure to grab the gorgeous Lunar New Year 2022 line, such as the Get ‘Em Tiger Collection ($52 at ColourPop ). It includes the 4-pan Get ‘Em Tiger Palette with metallic golds and matte neutrals, Fresh Kiss line of Glossy Lip Stains, Lip Cremes, and Lip Lacquers in deep reds (inspired by the OG shade Arriba), SOL Body Shimmering Body Powder in peach with gold pearl, and Fourth Ray Beauty White Peach Body Milk to prep skin.

