N the summer of 2020, in the midst of the developing pandemic, I wrote an article for The Chronicle on “How University Finances Work in a Crisis.” In it, I laid out the financial playbook institutions were using to adapt to the pandemic, including pessimistic actions like reducing travel and other discretionary expenditures; drawing down unrestricted reserve accounts, including unrestricted endowment funds; borrowing money; and, ultimately, reducing the numbers of personnel. These were unpleasant options. On a more optimistic note, I invoked some conventional wisdom: Enrollment levels generally increase as economic conditions decrease, which helps stabilize tuition revenue.

