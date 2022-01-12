Cloth face coverings no longer permitted at King’s Daughters Medical Center

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — King’s Daughters Medical Center announced today that at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, cloth face coverings will no longer be permitted in its facilities.

They said they are doing this due to the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant.

The Facebook post says that all individuals on the premises must wear a Level II or III surgical or isolation mask or an N95/KN95 mask and they must be worn “properly” meaning the covering must be over the nose, mouth and chin.

King’s Daughters says anyone who does not have a face covering that adheres to the new guidelines will be available to them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.