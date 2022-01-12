ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Cloth face coverings no longer permitted at King’s Daughters Medical Center

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago



ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — King’s Daughters Medical Center announced today that at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, cloth face coverings will no longer be permitted in its facilities.

They said they are doing this due to the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant.

The Facebook post says that all individuals on the premises must wear a Level II or III surgical or isolation mask or an N95/KN95 mask and they must be worn “properly” meaning the covering must be over the nose, mouth and chin.

King’s Daughters says anyone who does not have a face covering that adheres to the new guidelines will be available to them.

Comments / 4

wisdom warrior
3d ago

That is funny. They WERE beneficial, now they admit it isn't. Neither is the paper mask most folks are wearing. N95. That is what you need to be protected. Fresh and new each day.

Reply
4
WOWK 13 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
