GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will give bus drivers $1,000 if they work every day for a month as the district grapples with a shortage of drivers. The bonuses have been $100 since October 2021. Drivers are able to get the bonuses multiple times. GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the bonuses are part of multiple incentives the district is using to recruit and retain drivers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO