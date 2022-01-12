Rockford’s 911 centers implement post-call surveys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford and Winnebago County are trying to make 911 service better, and they asked for the communities help.

A new citizen satisfaction survey will be put into place later this month. Some people who call 911 will get a text message, either hours or days after their call for service. It will ask the caller to fill out a survey about their experience.

The Rockford 911 Center said that this will give them real-time feedback into how they can improve. The texts will go out to callers at both the Rockford and Winnebago County 911 Centers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.