ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s 911 centers implement post-call surveys

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UHPR_0dj5JuZG00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford and Winnebago County are trying to make 911 service better, and they asked for the communities help.

A new citizen satisfaction survey will be put into place later this month. Some people who call 911 will get a text message, either hours or days after their call for service. It will ask the caller to fill out a survey about their experience.

The Rockford 911 Center said that this will give them real-time feedback into how they can improve. The texts will go out to callers at both the Rockford and Winnebago County 911 Centers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

City wants Rockford parents to monitor ‘disruptive behavior’ as schools let out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders say they are focused on helping to guide students down the right path after schools have complained of “disruptive behavior” taking place during dismissal time. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara acknowledged several schools had reached out about the problem, and he said Rockford Police Officers and faith leaders have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crusader Health says ‘no visitors’ due to COVID surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health says adult patients must attend appointments alone due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County. Special needs and elderly patients are allowed one caregiver, and one parent can accompany children. All patients over the age of two must wear a mask. Behavioral health appointments will be […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford businesses prepare to move into the Metaverse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people began shifting to shopping and work online, leading some companies to begin preparing for an eventual move into the “Metaverse” – or virtual reality. “If I’d imagined this technology when I was younger, it would have been the stuff of science fiction, to put a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Weather#The Rockford 911 Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois driver services facilities closed another week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that Illinois Driver’s Services Facilities will remain closed for a third week due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The Secretary of State’s office previously announced a closure from January 3rd through the 17th. Now, the facilities will remain closed until January 24th. White […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man charged after 8 hour standoff in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 28-year-old Angel Haisler after a nearly 8 hour standoff in an apartment in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue early Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the apartment around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of people arguing within, followed by reported gunshots. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime” January 14, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their weekly high school basketball show. This show includes highlights from games played Friday, January 14. It also includes an interview with Guilford boys head coach Chris Dixon, and a feature story in Eastland scoring ace Kellen Henze. To watch this show now click on the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy