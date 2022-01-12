ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden’s disgraceful lies on the filibuster and Dems’ power grab over US voting laws

By Post Editorial Board
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ibz9O_0dj5JTvl00
Joe Biden has criticized moderate Democrats for not helping work around the Senate filibuster. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In a disgraceful performance Tuesday, President Joe Biden went down to Georgia to offer a disgraceful pack of lies about the filibuster and Democrats’ so-called “voting rights” bills.

The filibuster rules basically let 41 senators block most legislation. Perhaps Biden’s most clever fib was claiming he only wants a one-time exception to the rule for the bills, which aim to (unconstitutionally) federalize voting rules.

That’s utter bull: Once Democrats carve out an exception for something they claim is of utmost importance, they’ll do it again for another “necessary” law, and Republicans will proceed to do the same for their top priority — say, a bill to federalize abortion law.

What could be more important than protecting life? they’d ask: It’s right at the start of the Declaration of Independence!

The whole point of the filibuster is to prevent temporary, thin congressional majorities (and they don’t get much thinner than what Dems have right now) from ramming through laws that don’t have serious, long-lasting public support.

And the general public isn’t remotely clamoring for these bills; only lefty Democrats insist on them. Yet to appease the left, Biden feels compelled to push for killing the filibuster — something he defended throughout his own Senate career: As recently as 2005, he praised the filibuster as being about “compromise and moderation” and denounced GOP efforts to force an “exception” as a “power grab by the majority party.”

This, even though the votes to actually end-run the filibuster aren’t even there, since Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) publicly oppose the rules “exception.”

Not that Biden’s whoppers ended there. He utterly mischaracterized the recent GOP-led changes to state voting laws as “Jim Crow 2.0,” when none of them make those states’ rules more restrictive than the laws in his own Delaware or ultra-blue New York.

By and large, these laws simply roll back some of the “everything goes” election rules adopted in 2020 to ease voting amid the pandemic.

Yet the prez painted the contrast as good vs. evil: “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

He’s shameless. Heck, he even repeated his (utterly debunked) claim to have been arrested as a young man while protesting for civil rights.

The nation has real needs right now, from Omicron to still-messed up supply chains to soaring inflation and millions who haven’t gotten jobs after losing them amid the pandemic. An honest president would focus on that, rather than pitching divisive falsehoods to serve the desires of one faction of his party.

Comments / 121

Michael Golterman
3d ago

This is so dangerous and people don’t realize why!! This is about putting federal government in charge of elections, no state rights!! Then they will do away with voter id!, make illegals immediate voting rights!! Then they will give free health care just like California!! Why? More illegals will come!! Then legalize criminals and criminals in prison make them voters!! This is all done to dilute citizens voting power!! Accomplish total control by dems and give government total control!! You can all laugh they pull this off, socialism isn’t far away!! They succeed in making citizens the minority!! You’ll have a day where aoc is your president and the squad , one of them your vp.. the true overtaking and changing our country is being done by dems right in front of your eyes!! Honestly republicans are allowing them to do it!!

Reply(2)
18
SurfsUp
3d ago

Constitutional laws are being subverted by this administration and preventing election integrity by allowing illegals and felons to vote is really tantamount to treason when our own fate hinges on the votes of foreigners and criminal.

Reply
7
Smoke_crack_w_Hunter
3d ago

This administration is going to be the complete downfall of this country. Seize back your country people or go down in flames.

Reply(2)
15
Related
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jefferson Davis
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
George Wallace
Person
Bull Connor
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Filibuster#Disgraceful#Dems#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Gop
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Psaki Bristles at Reporter’s Claim Democrats Won’t Want to Be Seen with Biden on Campaign Trail: ‘Do You Have Any Examples?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy