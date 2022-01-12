Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week.

