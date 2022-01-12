Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates regarding the snow storm late Sunday night through Monday. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain, or rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, with 4 to 8 inches across the Champlain Valley and northern Vermont. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, especially in Rutland County. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. For late Sunday night through Monday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be occur through 11 AM Saturday. Regarding the snow storm expected late Sunday night through Monday, the greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
Effective: 2022-01-16 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST SUNDAY THROUGH 12 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 0.5-2 inches in lower elevations to 2-4 inches in higher terrain. A light glaze of ice resulting from light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will also be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts in the 30-35 MPH range will also be possible at the beginning of the Winter Storm Watch period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Jackson and DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Franklin and Lincoln counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST Sunday through 12 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult at times Sunday and Sunday evening. Subfreezing temperatures on Monday morning will lead to slick and hazardous road conditions for morning commuters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall may evolve across portions of the region, so please stay up to date with the latest forecast information.
Effective: 2022-01-15 02:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND ORANGE COUNTY COAST TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND ORANGE COUNTY COAST * UPDATES There have been no significant changes since the last statement. * LOCAL IMPACTs... A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, moorings and coastal structures is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. Tsunami waves of 1 to 2 feet are possible. * RECOMMENDED ACTIONS If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials * FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES La Jolla California 0750 AM PST on Jan 15 Newport Beach California 0755 AM PST on Jan 15 Oceanside California 0755 AM PST on Jan 15 Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series. * FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...1 to 2 foot waves are possible. * PRELIMINARY INFORMATION...A volcanic eruption occurred near the Tonga Islands of the South Pacific, generating a tsunami. * TIDE INFORMATION... Newport Beach...Low tide of -0.6 ft at 234 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 5.7 ft at 707 AM PST on Jan 15. La Jolla...Low tide of -0.6 ft at 230 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 5.6 ft at 703 AM PST on Jan 15. This product will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could mix with or change to ice Sunday night into early Monday morning southeast of I-99 and I-80. A light glaze of ice is possible. The wind will get gusty Sunday night with gusts into the 30s possible.
Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, along with a possible wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills overnight, temperatures on Saturday are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back below zero overnight Saturday night. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can be found at weather.gov/Atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Wilkes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and powerlines may result in some power outages.
Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Brings pets and other animals inside to protect them from the cold. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, along with a possible wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills, temperatures today are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back well below zero overnight tonight. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Ice Storm Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elbert ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch, and total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...The lower Piedmont of upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia from Elbert County to Chester County. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be nearly impossible. At least scattered power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain, possibly mixing in with snow and sleet, will begin Saturday evening and will gradually change over to freezing rain early Sunday morning. The precipitation should taper off Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps as a period of light snow. Temperatures may stay below freezing until late Monday morning.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong wind gusts Sunday morning may put additional strain on trees and powerlines.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant snow and wintry precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are mostly likely, with up to 6 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, central, north central and northern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads.
Effective: 2022-01-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, dotd.la.gov in Louisiana and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Rain will change over to snow late tonight. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week.
Effective: 2022-01-14 21:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita STRONG WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE REGION TONIGHT Northerly wind gusts up to 45 to 55 mph are expected to persist across the Tri State area at least through midnight MST/100 AM CST. These winds could impact high profile vehicles on all east to west orientated roadways, especially Interstate 70, during this time. Please use caution if out traveling tonight.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clarke; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Orange; Rappahannock; Western Loudoun WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, with up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and the eastern panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In NY, Broome County; and in PA, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 1 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills, temperatures today are expected to stay below 15 above zero, and then quickly fall back below zero overnight tonight. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Effective: 2022-01-16 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Grainger; Hamblen; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Union; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-14 20:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
