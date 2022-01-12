Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 11 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could mix with or change to ice Sunday night into early Monday morning southeast of I-99 and I-80. A light glaze of ice is possible. The wind will get gusty Sunday night with gusts into the 30s possible.
Effective: 2022-01-16 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST SUNDAY THROUGH 12 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 0.5-2 inches in lower elevations to 2-4 inches in higher terrain. A light glaze of ice resulting from light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will also be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts in the 30-35 MPH range will also be possible at the beginning of the Winter Storm Watch period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Jackson and DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Franklin and Lincoln counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST Sunday through 12 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult at times Sunday and Sunday evening. Subfreezing temperatures on Monday morning will lead to slick and hazardous road conditions for morning commuters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall may evolve across portions of the region, so please stay up to date with the latest forecast information.
Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates regarding the snow storm late Sunday night through Monday. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain, or rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, with 4 to 8 inches across the Champlain Valley and northern Vermont. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, especially in Rutland County. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. For late Sunday night through Monday night, travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be occur through 11 AM Saturday. Regarding the snow storm expected late Sunday night through Monday, the greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south- central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet or a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: York WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and some ice accumulations possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...York County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could mix with or change to ice Sunday night into early Monday morning. A light glaze of ice is possible. The wind will get gusty Sunday night with gusts into the 30s possible.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Ice Storm Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elbert ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch, and total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...The lower Piedmont of upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia from Elbert County to Chester County. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be nearly impossible. At least scattered power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain, possibly mixing in with snow and sleet, will begin Saturday evening and will gradually change over to freezing rain early Sunday morning. The precipitation should taper off Sunday afternoon and evening, perhaps as a period of light snow. Temperatures may stay below freezing until late Monday morning.
Effective: 2022-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can be found at weather.gov/Atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Dade; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; Murray; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Walker; Whitfield; Wilkes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with higher amounts possible at higher elevations, and ice accumulations of up two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the heavy snow and ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Brings pets and other animals inside to protect them from the cold. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, along with a possible wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 1 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills, temperatures today are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back well below zero overnight tonight. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible, along with a possible wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Travel Sunday night and Monday could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills overnight, temperatures on Saturday are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back below zero overnight Saturday night. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can be found at weather.gov/Atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Forsyth; Gwinnett; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Wilkes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and powerlines may result in some power outages.
Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week.
Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong wind gusts Sunday morning may put additional strain on trees and powerlines.
Effective: 2022-01-15 07:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Central Coast; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; North Coast; San Juan County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN ISLANDS TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN ISLANDS * UPDATES No significant changes with this update. * LOCAL IMPACTS A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. * RECOMMENDED ACTIONS If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials * FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES La Push Washington 0845 AM PST on Jan 15 Neah Bay Washington 0850 AM PST on Jan 15 Westport Washington 0850 AM PST on Jan 15 Moclips Washington 0855 AM PST on Jan 15 Port Angeles Washington 0930 AM PST on Jan 15 Port Townsend Washington 0955 AM PST on Jan 15 Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series. * FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS Up to 1 to 2.5 feet. * PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION An underwater volcanic eruption occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14 2022, centered near the Tonga Islands * TIDE INFORMATION Neah Bay...High tide of 8.6 ft at 1027 AM PST on Jan 15. La Push...High tide of 8.9 ft at 1018 AM PST on Jan 15. Westport...High tide of 9.6 ft at 1035 AM PST on Jan 15. Port Angeles...High tide of 7.5 ft at 1123 AM PST on Jan 15. Port Townsend...High tide of 8.1 ft at 1045 AM PST on Jan 15. NOTE: The arrival of any tsunami waves may occur around or near the time of high tide. This product will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.
Effective: 2022-01-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, dotd.la.gov in Louisiana and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Bolivar; Grenada; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Rain will change over to snow late tonight. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-15 07:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 08:58:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; Curry County Coast; North Oregon Coast; South Central Oregon Coast THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL AREAS OF CALIFORNIA, OREGON, WASHINGTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA FROM THE CAL./MEXICO BORDER TO ATTU ALASKA If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest. At 827 PM Pacific Standard Time on January 14 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 1.0 occurred near the Tonga Islands. Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are; Adak Alaska 600 AM. AKST. January 15. Shemya Alaska 615 AM. AKST. January 15. Fort Bragg California 735 AM. PST. January 15. Monterey California 735 AM. PST. January 15. Port San Luis California 740 AM. PST. January 15. Santa Barbara California 745 AM. PST. January 15. La Jolla California 750 AM. PST. January 15. Los Angeles Harbor California 750 AM. PST. January 15. Unalaska Alaska 650 AM. AKST. January 15. Port Orford Oregon 755 AM. PST. January 15. Newport Beach California 755 AM. PST. January 15. Oceanside California 755 AM. PST. January 15. Crescent City California 800 AM. PST. January 15. Brookings Oregon 800 AM. PST. January 15. Charleston Oregon 810 AM. PST. January 15. Sand Point Alaska 710 AM. AKST. January 15. San Francisco California 810 AM. PST. January 15. Langara British Columbia 830 AM. PST. January 15. Newport Oregon 830 AM. PST. January 15. Long Beach Washington 835 AM. PST. January 15. Saint Paul Alaska 735 AM. AKST. January 15. La Push Washington 845 AM. PST. January 15. Cold Bay Alaska 745 AM. AKST. January 15. Seaside Oregon 845 AM. PST. January 15. Kodiak Alaska 750 AM. AKST. January 15. Neah Bay Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15. Tofino British Columbia 850 AM. PST. January 15. Westport Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15. Sitka Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15. Moclips Washington 855 AM. PST. January 15. Elfin Cove Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15. Seward Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15. Yakutat Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15. Valdez Alaska 830 AM. AKST. January 15. The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL AREAS OF CALIFORNIA, OREGON, WASHINGTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA FROM THE CAL./MEXICO BORDER TO ATTU ALASKA If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest. At 827 PM Pacific Standard Time on January 14 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 1.0 occurred near the Tonga Islands. Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are; Adak Alaska 600 AM. AKST. January 15. Shemya Alaska 615 AM. AKST. January 15. Fort Bragg California 735 AM. PST. January 15. Monterey California 735 AM. PST. January 15. Port San Luis California 740 AM. PST. January 15. Santa Barbara California 745 AM. PST. January 15. La Jolla California 750 AM. PST. January 15. Los Angeles Harbor California 750 AM. PST. January 15. Unalaska Alaska 650 AM. AKST. January 15. Port Orford Oregon 755 AM. PST. January 15. Newport Beach California 755 AM. PST. January 15. Oceanside California 755 AM. PST. January 15. Crescent City California 800 AM. PST. January 15. Brookings Oregon 800 AM. PST. January 15. Charleston Oregon 810 AM. PST. January 15. Sand Point Alaska 710 AM. AKST. January 15. San Francisco California 810 AM. PST. January 15. Langara British Columbia 830 AM. PST. January 15. Newport Oregon 830 AM. PST. January 15. Long Beach Washington 835 AM. PST. January 15. Saint Paul Alaska 735 AM. AKST. January 15. La Push Washington 845 AM. PST. January 15. Cold Bay Alaska 745 AM. AKST. January 15. Seaside Oregon 845 AM. PST. January 15. Kodiak Alaska 750 AM. AKST. January 15. Neah Bay Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15. Tofino British Columbia 850 AM. PST. January 15. Westport Washington 850 AM. PST. January 15. Sitka Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15. Moclips Washington 855 AM. PST. January 15. Elfin Cove Alaska 755 AM. AKST. January 15. Seward Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15. Yakutat Alaska 815 AM. AKST. January 15. Valdez Alaska 830 AM. AKST. January 15. The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
Effective: 2022-01-15 02:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND ORANGE COUNTY COAST TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND ORANGE COUNTY COAST * UPDATES There have been no significant changes since the last statement. * LOCAL IMPACTs... A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, moorings and coastal structures is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. Tsunami waves of 1 to 2 feet are possible. * RECOMMENDED ACTIONS If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials * FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES La Jolla California 0750 AM PST on Jan 15 Newport Beach California 0755 AM PST on Jan 15 Oceanside California 0755 AM PST on Jan 15 Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series. * FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...1 to 2 foot waves are possible. * PRELIMINARY INFORMATION...A volcanic eruption occurred near the Tonga Islands of the South Pacific, generating a tsunami. * TIDE INFORMATION... Newport Beach...Low tide of -0.6 ft at 234 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 5.7 ft at 707 AM PST on Jan 15. La Jolla...Low tide of -0.6 ft at 230 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 5.6 ft at 703 AM PST on Jan 15. This product will be updated as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.
Effective: 2022-01-14 20:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant snow and wintry precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are mostly likely, with up to 6 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, central, north central and northern Maryland and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads.
Effective: 2022-01-16 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Grainger; Hamblen; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Union; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
