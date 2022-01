Hotel Albatross is a good move if your friends are generally fun people. And because we have faith in you and your friends, that means it’s a good move for pretty much anyone. It’s the kind of place you’d expect a ska band to either perform at or sing about, and they serve a tiki cocktail in a volcano bowl lit on fire. Everyone will be able to find something from the Mexican-Korean-Vietnamese-fusion menu, but you’ll want to consider the “Totcho Eruption,” which is six pounds of loaded tater tots, no regrets, and never looking at your friends the same way after you all destroy it.

