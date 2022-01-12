Kristen Stewart Looks Perfectly Vintage in Yellow Chanel Outfit With Beehive Hair for W Magazine Cover

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of W Magazine looking straight out of the ’60s.

W Magazine profiled the actress along with nine other actors, including Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington for their standout film performances in the past year. On her cover, Stewart was styled by Sara Moonves in a yellow tweed matching jacket and skirt, courtesy of Chanel. Her hair was styled in the popular ’60s beehive. She also wore one yellow glove.

Stewart was included in the magazine’s roundup for her performance in “Spencer,” the biopic on Princess Diana in which Stewart starred as the late royal. Her interview featured questions on her professional life, including how she knew she wanted to act at age 9.

“When I made my first film, “The Safety of Objects,” I was like, This is it; this is the feeling. I’ve been chasing that ever since,” Stewart said to W . “It’s that sense of creating something together with others. It was exciting to see how many versions of myself I could find.”

Moores also styled Stewart in another ’60s style look with a purple sleeveless shift dress paired with a deeper purple headscarf.

Stewart also recalled when she first considered directing in her interview. “I used to ask every adult actor that I was working with: “Would you ever be directed by a kid under 18?” [Laughs] I was saying that at 12.”

