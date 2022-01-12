ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After tragedy, Lafayette family asking for help burying woman hit by two cars while crossing street

By Neale Zeringue
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A family is asking for help to recover after a Lafayette mother of four died attempting to cross the street. Police say as Shantel Simpson was hit by two cars going opposite ways on Carmel Drive and ultimately died from her injuries.

“Y’all killed a beautiful woman, a god-fearing woman, a mother, a loving sister, a loving wife, a loving aunt, a loving daughter-in-law, a loving daughter, a loving person,” April Simpson said about her sister.

Shantel Simpson, or Tellie as her family called her, was walking to the store Friday so she could purchase ingredients to cook for her husband and children, but halfway through her four-minute trip, she was hit twice.

According to April Simpson, “It was a miracle she even made it to the hospital.”

Lafayette Police say as Shantel Simpson was crossing Carmel Drive near the intersection of Pinhook Road when she was hit by a vehicle going north, and the impact caused her to land in the southbound lane, where she was hit by another vehicle going south.

No charges have been filed yet, and the incident remains under investigation, but April said going after who hit her sister is not her current concern.

“Our main focus right now is putting my sister to rest peacefully. Our main focus is that her children don’t have to suffer, don’t have to worry about no roof, don’t have to worry about nothing like they wouldn’t have to worry if their mommy was here,” April stated.

UPDATE: Lafayette pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Carmel Dr.

The Simpson family is requesting funds for funeral arrangements and supporting the grieving family through a GoFundMe fundraiser here . If you can’t donate, they ask for prayers.

If you would like to give it in person, Shantel Simpson’s vigil will be Thursday at 4 P.M. in the Family Dollar parking lot at the corner of Carmel & Louisiana Avenue.

