Here comes the judge: Steve Harvey an initial hit

By DAVID BAUDER
 3 days ago
US - Nielsens This image released by ABC shows Steve Harvey from "Judge Steve Harvey" in an episode entitled "Stuck on Stupid" airing Tuesday, Jan. 11 on ABC. (Danny Delgado/ABC via AP) (Danny Delgado)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Judge Steve Harvey? At least for its first week, having the comic serve as a reality show arbiter seems like an inspired idea.

His show's premiere was the most-watched non-football program on ABC last week, its audience of 5.2 million people nearly two million more than a season-opening episode of the much better known “The Bachelor,” the Nielsen company said.

Just before the debut, the Daily Beast's Kyndall Cunningham predicted “Judge Steve Harvey” would leave viewers laughing and in awe of the host's branding capabilities.

“Despite the innate absurdity of the project — mainly in that Harvey is not a judge nor has any legal experience — his entry into the ecosystem of network court shows is an undeniably astute move,” Cunningham wrote.

He arbitrates disputes, much like any TV judge, but his show lacks the self-serious demeanor of other shows that try to replicate a real-life courtroom, she said.

Despite the good vibes, Harvey couldn't much help the well-reviewed sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” that premiered in the next time slot last week to an audience of 3.45 million people, Nielsen said.

CBS was the most popular network in prime time last week, averaging 5.5 million viewers. NBC had 5.2 million, ABC had 4.8 million, Fox had 3.3 million, Univision had 1.7 million, Ion Television had 1.04 million and Telemundo had 950,000.

ESPN was the top-rated cable network, averaging 3.37 million viewers in prime time. Fox News Channel had 2.25 million viewers, MSNBC had 1.24 million, Hallmark had 1.2 million and HGTV had 1.17 million.

Evening news ratings were not immediately made available by Nielsen.

For the week of Jan. 3-9, the 20 most popular prime time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 17.69 million.

2. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, ABC, 13.7 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 13.08 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 12.11 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” ABC, 11.93 million.

6. NFL Football: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 11.78 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.9 million.

8. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.59 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.52 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.39 million.

11. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.18 million.

12. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.15 million.

13. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.939 million.

14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.937 million.

15. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 6.68 million.

16. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6.51 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.48 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.07 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.063 million.

20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.062 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Marjorie Harvey? Age gap with husband Steve Harvey explored

TV host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey’s relationship made the news last week as she shared a video pranking her other half on Instagram. This week Marjorie celebrated her father’s 87th birthday on the photo-sharing platform, with some now curious to know her age. We explore Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie’s age as well as their marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tvinsider.com

Why ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Isn’t Your Typical Courtroom Show

“Stop all this laughing!” shouts Steve Harvey as he bangs his gold-plated gavel, then breaks into guffaws, in his new primetime courtroom show. Indeed, justice takes an irreverent turn when the comedian and superhost brings his winning smile and zest for zingers to the bench. “Let me give you my thoughts on this: You crazy!” he jokes to one litigant. A stern Judge Judy he is not, although he does rule on real-life conflicts.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Ratings: FBI, Judge Steve Harvey Place 2nd Behind This Is Us' Final Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, the beginning of This Is Us‘ end easily led Tuesday in the demo, while FBI dominated the night in total viewers. NBC’s crown jewel opened its farewell run with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (5.6 mil/1.0); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+” (read recap). Opening NBC’s night, American Auto drew 2.4 mil/0.4, followed by Grand Crew‘s 1.6 mil/0.3. Come 10 pm, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its fall finale. Over on CBS, FBI (8.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo and...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Molly Hoopes from Judge Steve Harvey episode 2?

Steve Harvey is back with a brand new show in 2022 – Judge Steve Harvey. He’s the ruler of the courtroom and a ‘common sense judge’ who deals with all kinds of cases on his new ABC series. “It’s a big world out there and it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Ratings Verdict on Judge Steve Harvey: Acquitted Well, But “FBI” Combo Trounces “This is Us”

Steve Harvey is not a lawyer or a judge, has no law degree, but plays a judge on TV now. On Tuesday night, his “Judge Steve Harvey” acquitted itself well in the ratings: 5 million viewers. It’s a low cost production except for the fact that ABC and the production company pay settlements reached. The “losers” in the various cases are liable for nothing except looking stupid.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ On ABC, Where The Comedian Presides Over Some Pretty Funny Disputes

Judge Steve Harvey is exactly what you think it is. The comedian, who “is not a lawyer or a judge,” as the closing credits are legally required to mention, presides over small-claims legal cases where the parties have allowed him to be the arbiter. As he mentions in the intro, he may not have a law degree, but he knows common sense. And boy, do the people bringing these cases in front of him need a big ole dose of common sense.
TV & VIDEOS
b969fm.com

The Steve Harvey Holiday Payoff!

We get it, we all tend to run up our card around the holidays, and that’s why B969 is giving away two one thousand dollar prizes every week, to help pay it off. It’s easy to enter – just listen for your cash keywords at 10am and 2pm. Enter the keywords here every day, and that’s it!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

All Rise! Everything You Want to Know About ABC’s New Courtroom Show Judge Steve Harvey—Including if He's a Real Judge

Here comes the judge! The honorable Steve Harvey is presiding on his new much-anticipated unscripted courtroom comedy, Judge Steve Harvey, which brings real-life people with real-life conflicts together to present their case in the comedian’s very own courtroom. With the help of trusted bailiff Nancy Price, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his life experiences and common sense while dishing out verdicts on everything from family disputes to unpaid bets to friendships that went sour.
TV & VIDEOS
FitnessVolt.com

Steve Harvey Hits Vertical Dumbbell Pushups In a Latest Workout Video

American TV presenter and actor Steve Harvey has maintained great health into his sixties. Lack of connection with the younger generations through effective use of social media is fairly common among celebrities of his generation. However, Harvey is an exception and he recently posted a short workout video on social media that created a lot of buzz in the comments section, albeit for the wrong reason.
FITNESS
AOL Corp

Steve Harvey claims ABC talked to him for not being 'politically correct' on his new judge show

Tuesday marked the second episode of Steve Harvey’s new courtroom reality show, Judge Steve Harvey, and it turns out the funnyman has already gotten in trouble with his bosses at ABC. The show follows the standard daytime courtroom production style, with the added benefit of a comedic legend presiding over the cases. Apparently, ABC would prefer that its judges use friendly language.
CELEBRITIES
artsatl.org

Review: All rise as Steve Harvey cracks wise in Atlanta-filmed judge show

In case there’s any doubt that it has local roots, the new network series Judge Steve Harvey kicks off its opening credits with a skyline of downtown Atlanta. And the show itself — at least the first episode that aired on January 4 — offers some Southern-metropolitan flavor. Faux-judge and fully professional comedian Harvey now splits residences between Los Angeles and Atlanta (in 2020 he bought a $15 million Paces Ferry Road estate that had been significantly upgraded by earlier owner Tyler Perry). And the hour-long primetime show is shot at Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios.
ATLANTA, GA
tvseriesfinale.com

Judge Steve Harvey: Season Two? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Judge Steve Harvey TV show stars stand-up comedian and television show host Steve Harvey. On the show, Harvey serves as both the judge and the jury but, unlike other TV judges, Harvey has never held any judgeship or legal licenses. With the help of Nancy Price, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom decisions on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. Real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s TV courtroom and they range from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships, and everything in between.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

